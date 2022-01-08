Police locate crime scene after woman walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to police, at 3:37 a.m., a local hospital reported a victim who walked in with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police later located a crime scene, which they believe is connected to the walk-in gunshot victim, near the 10th block of Carver Circle.

There is currently no suspect information, and the incident is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.