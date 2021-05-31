Police look for suspect information after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are trying to identify the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. A 28-year-old male victim had been shot. Police said he had non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot by an unknown suspect while walking in the area of the 1700 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

