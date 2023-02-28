Police looking for 2 vehicles following deadly hit-and-run in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are looking for two vehicles following a deadly hit-and-run in mid-Februrary.

Just before 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 12, police were called to a hit-and-run in the 6200 block of Godwin Boulevard. When they got to the scene, they found Kendrick Jackson, 30, of Newport News, who had been by a vehicle. He died at the scene.

In a press release on Tuesday, police said they're looking for a 2011 to 2013 blue Toyota Highlander and a 2019 to 2023 White Dodge Ram pickup truck that left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities believe these vehicles may have been headed toward Isle of Wight County.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 757-923-235.

