Police looking for 3 people accused of stealing boat propellers, other items from Portsmouth business

Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 17:02:35-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are trying to find the three people they say stole several items, including boat propellers, from Crofton Industries.

Police say on April 17, three people broke into the business, located near Harper Avenue, and stole several large boat propellers, an outboard motor and loose steel.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white 2005-2009 Dodge Dakota that had an extended cab and a black racing stripe on the hood.

If you can identify these people or their truck, you are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submitting it via the P3Tips app or online at P3Tips.com.

