NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for a 77-year-old man last seen Thursday morning.

David Eyo was last seen around 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of W. 38th Street, according to a press release from the police department.

Police described Eyo as 5-foot-5, weighs about 180 pounds and said he uses a wheelchair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a dark, green jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on where he might be should call 911.