Police looking for man, woman that attempted to break into Edenton ATM

EDENTON, N.C. — Police are on the lookout for a man and woman who they say attempted to break into a Southern Bank ATM.

On Sunday at 5:19 a.m. the Edenton Police Department responded to a burglary alarm in the 100 block of West Queen Street.

Police say after further investigation they discovered two individuals tried to break into a Southern Bank ATM.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified Black female wearing a black hooded jacket and black leggings and an unidentified Black male wearing a black hooded jacket and navy blue coveralls.

Both suspects were wearing black face masks and gloves.

The suspects used a white Ford F150 pickup truck with Virginia plates XUX-6497, according to police. The truck had WarwickMechanicalGroup.com on the tailgate and the number 35 on the trunk.

Police say the vehicle had a silver ladder rack and red and yellow gas cylinders in the bed of the truck.

Authorities contacted WarwickMechanicalGroup and discovered that the vehicle was assigned to a job site in Elizabeth City at the Sentara Albermarle Medical Center.

Edenton police have notified the Elizabeth City Police Department, and are working closely with them to find the truck.

The FBI and neighboring police departments have also been contacted by the Edenton police for additional assistance in locating the two suspects.

"This is a perfect example on the importance of having an alarm system and video surveillance at your home or your business," said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. "Our 911 center received the phone call at 5:17 a.m., and EPD arrived on scene at 5:19 a.m. It's evident that our unknown suspects knew they could not complete their task because of the alarm and fled the area quickly."

The Edenton Police Department is asking anyone with any information on the identity of both of these individuals to please get in touch with the police department.

You can do so by calling Corporal Lassiter at 252-333-9628, Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-333-4878 or 252-482-5144 ext 106, or Chief King at 252-482-9890 or utilize the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303.

You can also report crime information online athttps://www.edentonpd.com/anonymouscrimetips.html

