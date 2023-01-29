Police looking for missing 88-year-old Norfolk man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are asking the public for help in locating a missing Norfolk resident.

Authorities say 88-year-old Joseph Gorbea was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 in the 400 block of W. Princess Anne Road.

The Norfolk Police Department provided the following description of Gorbea: “Gorbea is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue t-shirt, dark pants, and sandals.”

The department added that Gorbea has dementia and “may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information about Gorbea’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

