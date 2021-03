CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police say a missing woman who threatened to hurt herself was found safe.

Officers responded to a call for a missing person in the 1000 block of Robert Welch Lane around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the woman's husband told officers that she left a suicide note at their home and left the area.

Later Thursday night, authorities said the woman was found safe and unharmed.

