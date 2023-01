NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are looking for a man who hasn't been seen since mid-December.

Terhran Gorham, 40, was last seen on Dec. 16, 2022, in the Huntersville neighborhood, police said in a tweet.

Police said Gorham is 5-foot-7 and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should call police.