Police looking for Norfolk teen believed to have runaway, possibly headed to West Virginia

Photo provided by Norfolk Police
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 20, 2021
NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives are asking for help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Alexis Emory was last seen the morning of April 18 in Norfolk.

Emory is approximately 5'5" tall, 135 pounds with short red hair and hazel eyes. She has braces and should be carrying a large hiking bag, police said.

Emory was seen in Roanoke on April 18 and is possibly heading to West Virginia.

Anyone who may have seen Emory or has any information about her current location is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department’s non-emergency number at (757) 441-5610.

