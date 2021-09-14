Police looking for people involved in assault of 62-year-old man at Newport News Wawa

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police are looking for the people accused of assaulting a 62-year-old man at a local Wawa last month.

On August 29 around 7:24 p.m., officers responded to the Wawa in the 14800 block of Warwick Boulevard in reference to an assault. Once on scene, they met with a 62-year-old Newport News man who was suffering from injuries to his face.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment; his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.

The victim told police the incident started across the street in the 300 block of Beechmont Drive, outside the Chicken & Steak restaurant. There, he said he was approached by a group of unknown people, including an unknown male suspect who started fighting with him.

The man said he fled across the street to the Wawa in an attempt to get away, but the male suspect and an unknown female suspect followed him inside the business. That's where he was then assaulted by the male suspect inside the entry doors.

Newport News Police Department

The male and female suspects then left the Wawa.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, white pants with painted fire below the knees and black and white shoes.

Anyone who has information about this incident or can identify the people in the pictures provided is asked to call Det. Gohn at 757–928–4214. Anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or online at P3Tips.com.

