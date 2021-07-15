Watch
Police looking for porch pirates accused of swiping package from Suffolk home

Suffolk Police Department
SU Wellens Street porch pirates (July 9) .png
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 16:11:04-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are asking for the public's help finding the people who are accused of swiping a package from a home on Wellons Street.

The larceny happened the morning of July 9.

Police released pictures of the porch pirates, courtesy of the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera.

SU Wellens Street porch pirates (July 9)
SU Wellens Street porch pirates (July 9)

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can also go to the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

