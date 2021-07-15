Police looking for porch pirates accused of swiping package from Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are asking for the public's help finding the people who are accused of swiping a package from a home on Wellons Street.

The larceny happened the morning of July 9.

Police released pictures of the porch pirates, courtesy of the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. You can also go to the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

