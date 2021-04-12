Police looking for potential victims after illegal filming reported at Lynnhaven Mall; Suspect arrested

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for potential victims after illegal filming was reported at Lynnhaven Mall.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Special Victim's Unit said the illegal filming happened between December, 2020 and March, 2021 at Lynnhaven Mall.

VBPD responded to three incidents at Lynnhaven Mall for reports that a male had taken unlawful video of females in a state of undress.

One incident occurred at Victoria's Secret, where it was reported that the suspect placed his phone under the skirt of a female victim while in the store. The suspect fled after being confronted, according to police.

Two additional reports were filed at Francesca's store, where it was reported that the same described suspect put a cellphone through the curtain of an occupied dressing room and took photos. The suspect fled the store.

VBPD officers were able to identify the suspect after another report of suspicious behavior was received on March 12 and the investigation continued.

On March 30, 26-year-old Jalen Kari Slaughter was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor unlawful filming, misdemeanor spying into dressing room and felony unlawful filming. He is in custody at the Virginia Beach City Jail, police said.

Investigators have recovered evidence that indicates there may be additional victims. If you or your minor dependent(s) believe you could be a victim of a similar incident, please contact any Special Victim's Detective at (757)385-4101.