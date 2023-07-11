Watch Now
News

Actions

Police looking for suspect after shooting on Atlantis Drive in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police FILE
News 3
Virginia Beach police FILE
Virginia Beach police FILE
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 23:44:21-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said they're looking for a suspect after a shooting in Virginia Beach.

It happened Monday night in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive, police said in a tweet. That's in the area of Birdneck Road and Norfolk Avenue.

Police said a female was being treated for injuries, but they did not go into the severity.

Authorities said there's a heavy police presence, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

The police department did not provide any suspect descriptions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV