Police looking for suspect after shooting on Atlantis Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police said they're looking for a suspect after a shooting in Virginia Beach.

It happened Monday night in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive, police said in a tweet. That's in the area of Birdneck Road and Norfolk Avenue.

Police said a female was being treated for injuries, but they did not go into the severity.

Authorities said there's a heavy police presence, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

The police department did not provide any suspect descriptions.