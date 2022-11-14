Watch Now
Police: UVA shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Shooting at University of Virginia
WCAV-TV
Police said they were looking for a suspect following a shooting on the ground of the University of Virginia on Nov. 13, 2022.
Christopher Darnell Jones
Posted at 12:49 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 01:11:06-05

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are looking for a suspect following a shooting that put campus into a shelter-in-place mode Sunday night.

According to the Twitter page of the University of Virginia Police Department, a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

At 10:42, police tweeted "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT"

Police later identified a suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones.

Jones is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 190 pounds, reported CBS affiliate WCAV-TV. Police said Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

It's unclear if there are any injuries from the shooting.

The University of Virginia Department of Emergency Management set up an emergency hotline. Family and friends with questions should call877-685-4836.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTKR for the latest information.

