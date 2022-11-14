Police: UVA shooting suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police at the University of Virginia are looking for a suspect following a shooting that put campus into a shelter-in-place mode Sunday night.

According to the Twitter page of the University of Virginia Police Department, a shooting was reported on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

At 10:42, police tweeted "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT"

UVA Alert: ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported in area of Culbreth Road. RUN HIDE FIGHT — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

Police later identified a suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones.

Jones is described as 5-foot-8 and weighing 190 pounds, reported CBS affiliate WCAV-TV. Police said Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

It's unclear if there are any injuries from the shooting.

UPDATE: 1 SUSPECT IS AT LARGE, CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS. CONTINUE TO SHELTER IN PLACE. REACH OUT TO FRIENDS & FAMILY TO ADVISE OF YOUR STATUS. — UVA Emergency Management (@UVA_EM) November 14, 2022

The University of Virginia Department of Emergency Management set up an emergency hotline. Family and friends with questions should call877-685-4836.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTKR for the latest information.

