Police looking for suspect who robbed Uber driver at gunpoint in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A suspect is wanted after robbing an Uber driver in Virginia Beach this week.

On Thursday, June 24, Virginia Beach Police say an Uber driver dropped off a passenger at the Magnuson Hotel. As the driver was pulling out to leave, the suspect approached the driver's car and tried to open the front passenger door.

After exchanging a few words, police say the suspect brandished a firearm at the victim and demanded to be let into the car. Once the suspect was in the car, he demanded money from the victim.

The victim did not have any money, so officials say the suspect demanded the victim go to an ATM. The Uber driver went to a nearby 7-Eleven, where he withdrew money.

The suspect then took the money and ran in the direction of the Magnuson.

If you know anything about this incident or recognize the suspect in the above surveillance photos, you are asked to call the Crime Line at -1888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

