Police: Man walks into Suffolk hospital after shooting

Posted at 10:57 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 22:57:59-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man walked into a Suffolk hospital with injuries from a shooting on Tuesday.

Just after 7:30 p.m., police said they got a call from Sentara Obici Hospital, saying a 20-year-old man walked into the emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the actual incident happened in the 900 block of Railroad Avenue. There was also a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Clary's Drive just after 7 p.m., about a half hour before the man walked into the hospital.

There is no information about a suspect at this time, police said.

Anyone with information on what may have happened is asked to call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

