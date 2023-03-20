Police: Missing Chesterfield lawyer Mark Englisby found dead

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A missing 45-year-old lawyer from Chesterfield County has been found dead, according to police.

Chesterfield Police said Mark Englisby was last heard from Friday afternoon.

Friends told CBS 6 that he had left for an appointment Friday afternoon, but never arrived.

Police said Sunday afternoon that Englisby was found deceased in Albemarle County.

No additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.