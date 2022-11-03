Police: missing James City County 15-year-old last seen on Oct. 25

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police in James City County on Tuesday said they're looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Natallie Maritza Linares went to a friend's house after school on Oct. 25 and was picked up by another acquaintance. She hasn't been home nor to school since then.

A release from the police department said Linares weighs about 89 pounds and is 5 feet tall. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 757-566-0112.