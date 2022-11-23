Police name suspected Chesapeake Walmart shooter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department on Wednesday publicly identified the person they say shot and killed six people at a Walmart Tuesday night before turning the gun on himself.

According to a press release from the police department, the shooter has been identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, of Chesapeake. Bing was an employee at the Walmart on Sam's Circle, off of Battlefield Boulevard.

A number of people were also taken to the hospital.

Police said Bing was armed with a handgun and several magazines. He was dressed in civilian clothes and not wearing any armor or ballistic-type vest.

Police also released a photo of Bing.

At least 50 people were in the store at the time of the shooting, police said, and they're still trying to account for anyone who have been there and witnessed what happened.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who may have tips. The number is 1-800-CALLFBI.

