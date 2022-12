SUFFOLK, Va. - Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery at the Valero; in the 600 block of Carolina Road which occurred at 7:15 p.m. on December 22.

The suspect entered the store with a handgun and demanded money, according to police.

Police say the suspect took an unknown amount of money then fled the scene on foot. There were no reported injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

