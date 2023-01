HAMPTON, Va. - Police are on scene of a deadly shooting in the 700 block of Hemlock Ave.

Police say one man has been killed in the shooting, with a homicide investigation underway.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Police on scene of 700 block of Hemlock Ave. after deadly Hampton shooting

The call for the incident came in at 4:27 a.m. Police are actively on scene investigating in the area.

There are no further details at this time. We have a crew at the scene to bring you the latest updates.

Stay with News 3 for updates.