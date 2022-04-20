Watch
Police say US Capitol evacuation was 'abundance of caution,' no threat to public

Capitol Hill Capitol Building Capitol Dome
Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 19:12:03-04

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Capitol Police said there was "no threat at the Capitol" Wednesday night after ordering the evacuation of the Capitol complex.

The Associated Press originally reported that Capitol Police said they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat." An alert was sent to congressional staffers ordering evacuations.

In a tweet, Capitol Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. that there was no threat, saying the complex was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution."

According to CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, a single-engine aircraft with parachutists headed towards D.C.'s Nationals' Park caused the alarm for security at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Ticketmaster, the Washington Nationals were scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington.

