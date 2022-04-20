Police say US Capitol evacuation was 'abundance of caution,' no threat to public

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Capitol Police said there was "no threat at the Capitol" Wednesday night after ordering the evacuation of the Capitol complex.

The Associated Press originally reported that Capitol Police said they were “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat." An alert was sent to congressional staffers ordering evacuations.

In a tweet, Capitol Police confirmed at 6:48 p.m. that there was no threat, saying the complex was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution."

The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/7qqxqQyzlD — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 20, 2022

According to CNN, citing people familiar with the matter, a single-engine aircraft with parachutists headed towards D.C.'s Nationals' Park caused the alarm for security at the U.S. Capitol.

🚨NEW — Capitol evacuation — Single engine aircraft. Parachutists into Nats Park. Not coordinated appropriately, per two people directly familiar tell @CNN — Mike Valerio (@ValerioCNN) April 20, 2022

According to Ticketmaster, the Washington Nationals were scheduled to play the Arizona Diamondbacks at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington.