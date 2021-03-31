Police remember VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer who was killed in line of duty 5 years ago

RICHMOND, Va. - Wednesday marks five years since the fatal shooting of a Virginia State Police trooper during a tactical training exercise at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond.

On March 31, 2016, 37-year-old Trooper Chad P. Dermyer was approached at the bus station and verbally engaged with the individual when he was shot. He later died at VCU Medical Center from the injuries he sustained.

Trooper Dermyer graduated from the Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014. He was originally assigned to the Chesapeake Division's Area 46 Office, which includes the cities of Newport News and Hampton. He just transferred to the state police Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Unit. Before joining the state police, Trooper Dermyer served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

State Police and the Newport News Police Department tweeted their remembrance of Dermyer, stating that his memory lives in each one of them.

It's been 5 years since we had to say goodbye to our friend and former colleague, @VSPPIO Trooper Chad Dermyer. His memory still lives on in all of us who remember the good times we shared together and he is never far from our hearts. https://t.co/SCtR8fFoio — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) March 31, 2021

An overpass in Newport News on Interstate 64 was dedicated in 2017 in memory of the fallen trooper.

