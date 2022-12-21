Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle on Lynnhaven Dr. in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday.

In a tweet posted just before 5:40 p.m., police said it was happening in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Drive.

Police said there was a heavy police presence, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

There were no other details released.

