Police respond to deadly crash involving motorcycle on Lynnhaven Dr. in VB

News 3
Posted at 5:57 PM, Dec 21, 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police were responding to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday.

In a tweet posted just before 5:40 p.m., police said it was happening in the 800 block of Lynnhaven Drive.

Police said there was a heavy police presence, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

There were no other details released.

