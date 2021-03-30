Police respond to Lynnhaven Mall after fight breaks out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police responded to Lynnhaven Mall Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a fight took place at the mall, however they are not sure how many people were involved.

They say someone "brandished" a weapon. Police say they do not know the type of weapon and the suspect left the scene.

According to police, there was no active shooter or shots fired in the area.

Police do not know the suspect's description at this moment.

There were no injuries reported and no further details have been released.

