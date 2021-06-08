Police search for 2 men seen using stolen debit card in Hampton after armed robbery in James City County

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are searching for two men in connection to an armed robbery that took place in James City County.
On May 30 around 10:38 p.m., a man was robbed by two unknown men in Heritage Trailer Park. Police say the first suspect pointed a gun towards the man's chest demanding money and then the second suspect picked up a rock and drew back as though he was going to hit the victim. The man then provided his wallet to the suspects. Police say he was not injured.
An hour later, police say the man's debit card was used at the 7-Eleven located at 355 E. Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. The suspects purchased cigarettes and gas in the light-colored four-door sedan they were seen in.
Police say the two men left the 7-Eleven heading westbound on Mercury Boulevard.
Anyone with information about this incident or that may be able to identify these suspects is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.