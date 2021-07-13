Police search for 2 people seen taking money from gaming machine inside Virginia Beach BP gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police need the public's help in locating a man and a woman who was seen on video stealing money from a game machine inside a gas station.

Police say on June 22 and June 26 at a BP gas station located on Northampton Boulevard, a woman is seen on video gaining entry into a Queen machine. She is seen taking money while a man is beside her.

They are both seen getting into a black Audi that was parked at a gas pump.

If you can identify the two people in the pictures or have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

