Police search for 2 people wanted in connection to fatal Portsmouth shooting

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 13:35:03-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for two people in connection to a double shooting that took place at a party Sunday night.

Around midnight officers responded to the 3100 block of High Street for a gunshot wound incident.

Two adult males suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds while attending a party in the area, according to police.

The victims were rushed to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims, 23-year-old Teontae Clark, has died from his injuries.

Detectives are now searching for two persons of interest, 22-year-old Chassity Marnajai Aniyah Tynes and 20-year-old Jamari Antonio Jackson.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to please contact the Portsmouth Police Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536. Or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit the Portsmouth Crime Line Website here.

