Police search for 3 men wanted in connection to Portsmouth double shooting that left one man dead

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 10:02 PM, Jul 15, 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are searching for three men wanted in connection to a double shooting that took place.

On July 6, 2022, around 11:40 p.m., officials received a 911 call about a man who was shot in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with an injury to his upper body that was consistent with being shot.

When medical crews arrived they pronounced the man, 29-year-old Robert D. Parker, of Portsmouth, dead at the scene.

As officers were attempting to secure the scene on Virginia Avenue, a second victim, walked into a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Officials say although his injuries are serious, they do not appear to be life-threatening. Police confirmed the walk-in gunshot victim to be connected to the shooting incident on Virginia Avenue.

Police are now trying to identify the three men they say are connected to this shooting.

Anyone with information about these individuals are asked to contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

