Watch
News

Actions

Police search for man responsible for vehicle theft from Virginia Beach Target

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Police
052545.png
Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 20:40:46-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in identifying the man responsible for a vehicle theft.

Police say a woman parked her car outside of the Target on Virginia Beach Boulevard on November 20. They say she left the vehicle running with her keys in it.

Police say the vehicle was then stolen, however, the vehicle's tracker pinged the vehicle in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police were then notified and found the vehicle at a Red Roof Inn parking lot.

They say a man was seen coming from the vehicle and walking inside the lobby of the hotel.

052545.png

If you can identify the person pictured, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign