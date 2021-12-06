Police search for man responsible for vehicle theft from Virginia Beach Target

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in identifying the man responsible for a vehicle theft.

Police say a woman parked her car outside of the Target on Virginia Beach Boulevard on November 20. They say she left the vehicle running with her keys in it.

Police say the vehicle was then stolen, however, the vehicle's tracker pinged the vehicle in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Police were then notified and found the vehicle at a Red Roof Inn parking lot.

They say a man was seen coming from the vehicle and walking inside the lobby of the hotel.

Virginia Beach Police

If you can identify the person pictured, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

