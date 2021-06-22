Police search for man seen using credit cards stolen from Lynnhaven Mall employees' wallets

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man that they say used stolen credit cards from two employees that work at Aeropostale in Lynnhaven Mall.

Police say on May 29, an unknown person stole credit cards from both the employee's wallets which had been secured in the back of the store.

The credit cards were used at multiple locations around the mall as well as other places. The man was pictured using one of the cards at Target.

Police say the same man was also located at Foot Locker making a fraudulent purchase with a different card.

It is unknown how he came into possession of these cards, as police say he does not work at Aeropostale.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.