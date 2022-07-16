Watch Now
Police search for man, vehicle involved in Edenton shooting

Posted at 8:52 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 20:52:11-04

EDENTON, N.C. - The Edenton Police Department needs the public's help in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved in a recent shooting.

On Thursday around 5:55 pm., a shooting took place in the 100 block of Paradise Road.

Police now need the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured below and the owner of the Kia Optima.

The Edenton Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this individual to contact the police department.

You can call Detective Michael at 252-337-4878, Captain Brown at 252-484-4440, or the anonymous tip line at 252-632-0303. You can also report crime information online here.

