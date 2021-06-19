Police search for man wanted in connection to James City County homicide

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a homicide that took place Saturday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive and found a 29-year-old male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 30-year-old Travis Lamar Bradsher has been named a suspect. Warrants have been obtained for Bradsher for felony murder, breaking & entering with the intent to commit a felony-murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
They say Bradsher's last known address is on South Drive in Newport News.
This case remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information about this incident or that knows the whereabouts of Bradsher is asked to contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You may also submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.