Police search for man wanted in connection to James City County homicide

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - James City County Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a homicide that took place Saturday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Ferrell Drive and found a 29-year-old male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 30-year-old Travis Lamar Bradsher has been named a suspect. Warrants have been obtained for Bradsher for felony murder, breaking & entering with the intent to commit a felony-murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

They say Bradsher's last known address is on South Drive in Newport News.

This case remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.