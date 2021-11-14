Police search for man wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol from multiple ABC store locations in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man they say is wanted for stealing hundreds of dollars in alcohol at multiple ABC stores.

Police say a man reportedly went on a shoplifting spree at a 7-Eleven location on September 8 where police say he stole Buzz Balls. Police say he also is wanted for stealing about $200 in alcohol from multiple ABC store locations.

Police say the man stole alcohol at the ABC store on Northampton on September 11 and October 11, on September 19, October 5 and 13 at the ABC store on Shore drive, on October 10 and 29 at the ABC store on Independence, on October 16 and October 24 at the ABC store in the Salem Crossing Shopping Center, on October 21 at the ABC Lynnhaven store, and on October 23 at the ABC Holland location.

Police believe there are probably more locations that the man stole from.

They say ABC, in general, is out over $2,000 just from those locations. Police say he takes alcohol such as Patron, Hennessey, Don Julio, and 1800 Silver.

Police say they believe it's typically 2 to 4 bottles each time he goes into an ABC Store.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.