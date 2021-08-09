Police search for man wanted in connection to armed robbery at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man that is wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place in July.

On July 21 at 10:30 p.m., police say a man demanded and threatened another man to give up his watch outside an Oceanfront business in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officials say the watch was valued at $700.

The suspect left on foot heading southbound on Atlantic Avenue. He is described as a 30 to a 35-year-old Black man with braided hair. He was wearing a white tank top, brown shorts, and black shoes.

Police say a black gun was also sticking out the front right part of his pocket.

If you have any information that could help police, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.