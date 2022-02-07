Police search for missing 26-year-old woman last seen in Suffolk last week

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police need the public's help in locating a missing woman.

26-year-old Tamika Michelle Davis was last seen on Wednesday, February 2 in Suffolk heading to an unknown location.

Police describe Davis as a black woman, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing about 169 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to drive a white Crown Victoria. According to family members, it is out of character for her to not check in with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, click here. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information

