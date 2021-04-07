Police search for missing 73-year-old woman last seen in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered elderly woman.

Officials say 73-year-old Linda Yvonne Ward was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, talking with an adult male on the corner of Central Avenue and Holland Street in Downtown Suffolk.

Ward is described as a 5’6” and 140 pounds, slim build, white woman with long grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, white Puma shoes, and a white fleece jacket.

Ward is considered endangered due to her age and the fact she is new to the area and unfamiliar with her surroundings.

Police say if Ward is seen, please don’t approach, but contact Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department, at 923-2350, option 8.