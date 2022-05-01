Police search for missing, endangered 80-year-old man last seen leaving Sandler Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police need the public's help in locating a missing and endangered 80-year-old man.

80-year-old Kelsey Brown, better known as "Ed," was last seen leaving the Sandler Center Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, Ed was at the Sandler Center for a show with friends. Just before intermission, police say he got up and left.

During the intermission, Ed's friend that he was with went looking for him and was told by managers that they saw him leave the building.

Police say Ed was last seen wearing a gray jacket with blue slacks.

Ed does not have any family and officials say he is diagnosed with dementia.

He was last known to be on foot near the Town Center area.

If anyone locates Ed, call the police immediately.