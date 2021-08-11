Police search for suspect after man found dead in Hampton roadway

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are looking for the public’s help to identify the suspect(s) in connection with a homicide that happened early Wednesday.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of North King Street for a shots fired call. Officers located a 47-year-old male victim in the roadway on the first block of St. George Way.

Police said the victim had been shot and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.