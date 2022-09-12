Police search for suspect after man injured in shooting at Newport News restaurant's parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for the shooting that left one man seriously injured early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in reference to a shooting in the parking lot of the Sandbar Restaurant.

When they arrived at the scene, officers were notified that a man just walked into a local hospital's emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say his injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

According to the investigation, a man was identified as a possible suspect. Police describe him as an African American man, approximately 35 to 45 years of age, and is bald. He was wearing light-colored jeans and a blue jersey with the number three on the back. Police say it is believed that he left the scene in a silver or grey four-door sedan.

If you have any information about the man described above, please call the Crime Line at 1–888-Lock-U-Up (1–888–562–5887) or online at p3tips.com. Crime Line callers remain completely anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

