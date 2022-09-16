Police search for suspect in bank robbery in York County, seen carrying hatchet

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Police are currently looking for a suspect that robbed a bank in York County.

Officials tell News 3 that the robbery occurred at the Old Point Bank on Kiln Creek Parkway a little before 11 a.m.

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office say they’re searching for a suspect described as a tall white male with white hair, and a muscular build, wearing blue medical gloves, blue jeans, and a gray or white long-sleeve shirt. He was also wearing a black facemask, sunglasses, and a straw hat. It was reported that he was carrying a hatchet.

The investigation is ongoing and photos are going to be released.