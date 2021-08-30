Police search for suspect in Hampton armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a business robbery that took place Sunday night.

Hampton Police Communications received a call of a robbery at approximately 8:54 p.m. The robbery took place at the Speedy Mart convenience store on the 200 block of Lassiter Drive.

Investigations revealed that the suspect entered, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is a black male wearing a black ski mask cap, blue shirt, white gloves, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black mask.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

