Police search for suspect in Hampton stabbing

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are currently searching for a suspect, Samuel Clark, a 25-year-old Suffolk man, after a stabbing incident took place Sunday night.

Authorities received a call in reference to a stabbing in the 300 block of Hollywood Avenue at approximately 6:09 p.m.

Officers located a 28-year-old Hampton man suffering from a stab wound upon arrival. The victim was suffering from a life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the known suspect were inside of a vehicle when an argument started.

According to police, when the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, he was physically assaulted by the suspect and subsequently stabbed. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Clark currently has a warrant on file for one count of Aggravated Malicious Wounding.