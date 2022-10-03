Police search for suspects after teenager shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police is seeking to identify any suspects involved in a shooting that left a teenager injured.

Authorities received a call at approximately 9:34 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had occurred in the first block of Independence Drive.

Officers located a 17-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Hampton Fire and Rescue to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury and then released.

Investigations revealed that the victim was an occupant in a vehicle. As that vehicle traveled northbound on Independence Drive, an unknown suspect(s) began discharging a firearm towards the vehicle. The victim was struck as a result.

Three unoccupied vehicles and two residences were also struck as a result of the gunfire.

No additional injuries reported.

