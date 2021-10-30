Watch
News

Actions

Police searching for 2 ATVs stolen from Virginia Beach man's backyard

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Police Department
aqw (75).png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 10:19:35-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two ATVs stolen from a local man's backyard earlier this month.

According to police, the man's two Honda and Kawasaki ATVs were stolen from his home on the 1000 block of Princess Anne Road October 16.

The man does not have the VIN for either, but the vehicles are "very distinctive," police said. The photo above shows both vehicles.

If you or someone you know has information on the ATVs' location or who could have stolen them, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections