Police searching for 2 ATVs stolen from Virginia Beach man's backyard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for two ATVs stolen from a local man's backyard earlier this month.

According to police, the man's two Honda and Kawasaki ATVs were stolen from his home on the 1000 block of Princess Anne Road October 16.

The man does not have the VIN for either, but the vehicles are "very distinctive," police said. The photo above shows both vehicles.

If you or someone you know has information on the ATVs' location or who could have stolen them, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.