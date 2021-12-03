Police searching for 8-year-old girl after vehicle with child inside stolen from Norfolk gas station

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for an 8-year-old girl after a vehicle with the child inside was stolen from a Norfolk gas station.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Wawa located at 1146 N. Military Highway.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and detained a person of interest after a pursuit. Police are still looking for the child.

Anyone who may have seen the child is asked to call 911.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.