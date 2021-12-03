Watch
News

Actions

Police searching for 8-year-old girl after vehicle with child inside stolen from Norfolk gas station

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
thumbnail_IMG_0136.jpg
Posted at 4:33 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 16:46:31-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is searching for an 8-year-old girl after a vehicle with the child inside was stolen from a Norfolk gas station.

The incident happened around 3:50 p.m. at the Wawa located at 1146 N. Military Highway.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and detained a person of interest after a pursuit. Police are still looking for the child.

Anyone who may have seen the child is asked to call 911.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign