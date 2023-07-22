Police searching for man charged in Virginia Avenue, Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for a man they are now charging in connection to a shooting on Monday.

On July 17, at around 12:25 a.m., officers said they responded to the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue for a reported gunshot wound incident.

Upon arrival, officers report they located an adult male with non-life-threat injuries. He was transported to a hospital for treatment at the time of the incident.

Portsmouth police

Investigators are now searching for 30-year-old Kevon Donte’ Sexton.

He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, robbery with a firearm, malicious shooting, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, firearm by felon, and reckless handling of a firearm in relation to this shooting.

We urge those with information about this incident to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477).

Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.