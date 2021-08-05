Police searching for missing Elizabeth City girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Elizabeth City Police are asking for the public's help finding a girl who was reported missing Wednesday.

Police say Shantaja Sherelle Beasley was last seen around the 1200 block of Byrd Street.

She is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing approximately 113 lbs. She has long, braided, red hair and was last seen wearing black pants and a black rain jacket.

If you have seen Beasley or know where she may be, you are asked to please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

