Police searching for missing, endangered 19-year-old Newport News woman last seen in Norfolk

Newport News Police Department
Ariana Ferrari Stewart
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 29, 2021
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday.

Ariana Ferrari Stewart was last seen on foot in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say Stewart needs medication, and there are concerns for her safety without it.

She is described as a Black woman who is about 5'6" tall and weighs 165 to 175 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and wears her hair in a short Afro.

Stewart wears thick-framed glasses and was last seen wearing green scrubs.

If you have seen Stewart or know where she may be, you are asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications at 757–247–2500.

